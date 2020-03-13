HAL_404
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 740
Just received a GTX 1660 Ti so I'm selling my MSI GTX 970 Gaming 4G
runs well, small ding in heat pipe doesn't effect cooling (looks worse in
photo than real life due to flash)
price: $95 and includes USPS Priority shipping (CONUS only)
no trades
payment = paypal
Ebay ID ... Obedience777
runs well, small ding in heat pipe doesn't effect cooling (looks worse in
photo than real life due to flash)
price: $95 and includes USPS Priority shipping (CONUS only)
no trades
payment = paypal
Ebay ID ... Obedience777