MSI GTX 970 Gaming 4G

HAL_404

HAL_404

Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
740
Just received a GTX 1660 Ti so I'm selling my MSI GTX 970 Gaming 4G
runs well, small ding in heat pipe doesn't effect cooling (looks worse in
photo than real life due to flash)

price: $95 and includes USPS Priority shipping (CONUS only)

no trades

payment = paypal

Ebay ID ... Obedience777

1.JPG


ding.jpg


GPU-Z screenshot MSI GTX970.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top