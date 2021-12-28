MSI GS66 Stealth - 10SE Screen Stopped working over night!

Got a lightly used gs66 from a friend. found out it was out of date with windows. set it up to download updates and to no turn off when the lid was closed.



next morning i woke up to no display on laptop itself. rebooting only gives me a flicker of the screen. the unit still displays via hdmi. inside the dev manager it shows only my external monitor as well as both uhd graphics and nvidia graphics for display adapter.



no matter what i cannot access the bios on the external display.



here is a youtube video showing the problem.

