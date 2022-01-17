MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X Specs Leak Out: 1900 MHz Extreme Mode Boost Clock & 1000W PSU Recommended
The specifications of this beast of a graphics card have been leaked @wxnod and they are simply put SUPREME! in all regards. So starting with the basic specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, will have a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The reference model will run at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz with a TDP of 450W.
-WCCFTECH