MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO losing video signal

I just bought the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio GPU and so far I have an issue with it on my LG OLED 55" set, which is the BX model from last year 2020. Most of the time when it boots into Windows, the video card fails to produce video signal to my TV and half of the time my GPU is unusable. When it does successfully boot into Windows with a video signal, sometimes launching games or simply turning off my TV off and on will cause the TV to lose signal. I've already tried my GPU with a different monitor and TV and it works fine, my previous video cards worked perfectly fine with my TV.



Any ideas what is wrong with my GPU? Really annoyed I paid a lot of money for a flagship GPU only to be unusable with my said TV half of the time.