MSI Gaming X 4090 and Gigabyte RTX 4090 OC

Some more non scalping prices are back on 4090. I will do this for [H] as long as I can lmao.

MSI GAMING X - I think even msi is selling this for $1699 before any taxes but suppose to be 1649 i think - My price, I am just charging $1649 + shipping. I don't expect shipping to be more than 25 but based on zip I can tell you how much its gonna it can range from 12-25 but never anything more from experience. I am not going to charge you more than it cost. Paypal F&F or Zelle

https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-... x 4090-_-14-137-761-_-Product&quicklink=true

Gigabyte OC - retails for around $1699-1709 + tax. I am going to offload it for $1699 + shipping. Same as above you will just pay whatever it costs to ship to you UPS ground. Insurance is optional but I haven't had any issues. Paypal F&F or zelle.

https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-4090-gv-n4090gaming-oc-24gd/p/N82E16814932550

Not registered so obviously full warranty to you guys and I can provide receipt anytime in the future if needed.

Thanks.
 
xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

wow this is a good deal if i didn't have the 4090 Gaming X i would buy this immediately this should fly off the shelf like right now lol
 
