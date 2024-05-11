MSI Gaming Trio NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 - Temp Check

Yo!
Got this from the sketchiest of sketchy sources and everything seems OK - but these temps do seem a bit high? Thoughts?
Should I see any thermal throttling on a 4090???
Workload is Time Spy stability test (run of 20) and a round of Fortnite with Lumen on high (RTX heavy)…
