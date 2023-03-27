I have 2 MSI GAMING TRIO 4090 NEW Sealed available to ship next week. I will be out on vacation until next tuesday so likely will be Wednesday earliest I can ship out. I will keep selling them at the same price that others have been getting them here. These are non x but not much difference between the two other than slight OC rest is the same. So I am ordering the cheaper ones to hook people up here if they are available to save some more $$.
https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-...io 4090-_-14-137-762-_-Product&quicklink=true
Price $1575 shipped, below retail no tax and it will also come with the Redfall Bite Black Edition game code emailed after shipment. Will send receipt to you after shipping it as well for warranty.
Payment: Zelle or Paypal F&F.
Check out my heat and bunch of new ones sold here and happy buyers. https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to
Thanks.
