MSI gaming Trio 4090 new, 7900xtx XFX Merc

Card will be new sealed. Available to ship next weekend. Will come with the game code, and will PM after shipping it.

  • Price 1575 Shipped F&F or Zelle

XFX Merc 7900xtx - Its slightly used and works great. Got a white 4090 to match with my white rig. Original box and reciept included, not registered so you get the full warranty. Its packed and sitting here.

  • Price $925 shipped, F&F or Zelle.
 
