MSI Gaming Pro Carbon x370 - cannot set RAM voltage

L

lopoetve

Imhotep
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
29,189
Older board, I know - totally stumped. Need to manually set memory voltage to 1.3V, as it defaults to 1.2 and the RAM I have says it needs 1.3V.

Honestly don't know anything about this XMP crap I keep reading about; not trying to overclock, just trying to get it stable at stock speeds (1700X / RX580). Crashes on any slightly complex game, but perfectly stable in windows or anything else.

Memory voltage is set and won't let me change in BIOS. Bit baffled. Will replace the board if I have to, but would rather not right now.
 
Ok. Looks like maybe this is some kind of factory overclocked ram (wtf? it doesn't matter that much, it's DDR4 for christ sake). Apparently setting XMP profile 2 sets it to the right voltage. I'd rather run it at the stock speed and the higher voltage though. Anyone know how to manually set DDR voltage on this board?
 
