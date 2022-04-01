MSI Extreme 3D Series Graphics Cards Announced

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,899
MSI Voodoo5 7000 Series Graphics Cards

"Extreme performance—with a jaw-dropping 48GB of GDDR7. Enjoy incredible real-time anti-aliasing and stunning DirectX. We're proud to introduce the past, present and future of graphics with the new #MSI Voodoo5 7000 Series Graphics Cards."

1648784608561.png


https://twitter.com/AustraliaMSI/status/1509683279284551681
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,899
Mods if this is in violation of the rules can it just be deleted? my intention was good-willed and just celebrating April Fools...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top