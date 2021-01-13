MSI Cards and their MSI Factory Seal Sticker

Hey guys, any of you guys own MSI cards with the "factory seal" sticker on one of the four screws holding the GPU have any experience with MSI warranty service after removing this sticker?



Reason is I have an MSI card and could potentially see myself removing the heatsink to replace paste/thermal pads and would need to remove this sticker. I am in the US and the sticker is not the "void if removed" kind but just "factory sealed" variant.



Thanks!