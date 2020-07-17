MSI Bullies Small YouTuber To Pull Bad Review

Small YouTuber TechteamGB recently posted a poor review of the MSI Bravo 15 laptop. MSI tried to get them to pull the review.TLDR - MSI's response to posting this was to attempt to bribe the reviewer to pull it, then when that didn't work they threatened to no longer send review samples, and when that didn't work MSI contacted AMD to ask them to force him to take it down. AMD declined.Other YouTubers such as Hardware Unboxed confirmed that this indeed happened. TechteamGB has also been in contact with LTT over this.