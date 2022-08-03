MSI B660M Mortar vs. Asus Z690M Plus

Trackr

[H]ard|Gawd
I'm looking for a Micro-ATX board that handle a 12700k.

Seems like the B660M board has better VRM than the Z690M - meaning, that the Z690M board can't even overclock (which is its only purpose) or that the B660M board is overkill (which is not what I've seen according to reviews).

How much could you really overclock a 12700k anyway? Doesn't it go up to 5.0Ghz stock? Would both board handle that with their respective VRMs?

Thanks for the help!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
the msi mortar line is higher end than the asus prime line. a more "apples to apples" would be the TUF series. i think....
either would do, it they both meet your needs, they look like solid boards.
no, i wouldnt expect a huge oc on them but both board will handle stock just fine.
 
