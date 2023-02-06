MSI B650 MAG DRAM

Odigo
Gawd
Just built a new computer.. MSI B650 MAG Tomahawk WiFi AMD AM5 ATX Motherboard motherboard with 6000 DDR5. Computer is running solid with no issues.. One weird thing is when I unplug the PSU from the wall on initial boot I get a DRAM error.. until I reset the computer.. then it works with no problems. Anyone else having this issue? Noticed it when I had to unplug to change my fans. Did a memory/stress test no windows crashes. Only happens on a COLD boot after the PSU losing power for a brief moment. I guess not really a issue, as I never unplug my computer.. just trying to understand why.