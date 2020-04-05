MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX vs MSI B450 Gaming PRO Carbon AC?

This is for R5 3600
See in terms of recommendations, the Tomahawk MAX is most often recommended.
People say the gaming pro has a wifi card (don't care about this cos ethernet), better audio (this one might be a deal breaker), better lan (not sure what this means) while tomahawk has better bios/bigger cpu chip?
Is better lan as in faster download speeds/less ping spikes/less packet loss or is it completely something else?
How big the audio difference really? I use speakers so I'm not sure. Their is ~$40 difference between the two motherboards, which isn't a big deal but I would prefer to spend my money somewhere else. BUT if audio is rlly noticeable then I don't mind spending the extra $40.
To those who owned one or the other or both, what you recommend personally?
