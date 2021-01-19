MSI & ASUS Prep Up AMD AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware For 500 & 400 Series Motherboards, Improved Ryzen CPU Compatibility & More

erek
"According to MSI, they plan to release the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware first for their X570, B550, A520 motherboards alongside the older X470 & B450 MAX series in January. A general roll-out for its X470 and B450 motherboards is expected in February 2021. ASUS should be rolling out its own BIOS firmware around the same dates so expect more information in the coming weeks."
https://wccftech.com/msi-asus-amd-agesa-1-2-0-0-bios-firmware-for-500-400-series-motherboards/
