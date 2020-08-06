MSI Announces Next-Generation Creator Series Monitors and Desktops

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Bolt to the Next Power
Creator P100 series is designed and tested specifically for creative workflows. It is loaded with the latest 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor and the most powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, which is capable of up to 8K video, real-time ray tracing, and AI-assisted features. It will not only make your creativities come to life with super-fast ray tracing, but also deliver physically accurate shadows, reflections, and lighting for every detail of your creations. P100 series uses a cooling design that grants independent airflow to its processor, graphics card, and power supply keeping this compact unit cool even under heavy loads while creating. "
https://www.techpowerup.com/270692/...neration-creator-series-monitors-and-desktops
