MSI Also Working on Motherboard With Connectors on the Reverse Side

erek

erek

A win for cable management?

“According to the latest leak, MSI is apparently working on two motherboards based on AMD B650 chipset that have entered a qualification state. While it means that these are still far away from being a retail product, it is certainly an interesting concept that we are looking forward to. Of course, this also means that one would need a compatible PC case, that has strategically placed cutouts in order to access those connectors. The original post has some of those cases pictured. In addition to ASUS, MaxSun, and now MSI, Gigabyte also had a similar concept with Project Stealth.”

1678798948917.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305910/...therboard-with-connectors-on-the-reverse-side
 
D

DanNeely

erek said:
Of course, this also means that one would need a compatible PC case, that has strategically placed cutouts in order to access those connectors.
This is why it'll probably never go beyond the concept phase. It'd generate far too many returns from people with conventional cases to be a viable commercial product,
 
X

XJJack

This is cool but it is the PCIE power for the GPU card that is the most obnoxious.
 
S

sc5mu93

Interesting idea. Obviously chassis will need to accommodate the new design. Should be a welcome change.
 
