MSI Also Working on Motherboard With Connectors on the Reverse Side

A win for cable management?
“According to the latest leak, MSI is apparently working on two motherboards based on AMD B650 chipset that have entered a qualification state. While it means that these are still far away from being a retail product, it is certainly an interesting concept that we are looking forward to. Of course, this also means that one would need a compatible PC case, that has strategically placed cutouts in order to access those connectors. The original post has some of those cases pictured. In addition to ASUS, MaxSun, and now MSI, Gigabyte also had a similar concept with Project Stealth.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305910/...therboard-with-connectors-on-the-reverse-side
