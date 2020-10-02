MSI already updating 3080 Trio with a Version 2 ?

Watching JayzTwoCents recent video where he mentions that MSI has or is coming out with a version 2 of it's 3080 Trio card, but MSI did this silently. Did they change the CAPS from POS to all MLCC's and if so where does this leave user's who literally just paid $900 for one? That would be a harsh burn from MSI... not even 2 weeks after I bought this card.



I've checked MSI's website and it now list's two Trio X 3080 cards but I can't see a difference unless the photo's are being reused for both... so can anyone elaborate on what JayzTwoCents was talking about when he mentioned MSI was silently dropping a 2nd version of the card? And what changes are being implemented?