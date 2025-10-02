erek
Might be good
“"Olympic Ridge" will be a chiplet-based processor much like all AMD Ryzen desktop chips going back to the Ryzen 3000 series. These are expected to feature "Zen 6" cores in CPU complex dies (CCDs) built on the 2 nm TSMC N2 process, with AMD expected to increase CPU core counts per CCD for the first time in all these generations. The chip is also expected to introduce a new client I/O die (cIOD) very likely built on the 4 nm TSMC N4P node, which will come with significantly lower TDP than the current one built on 6 nm, and come with a revamped set of DDR5 memory controllers that supports higher speeds. All this said, AMD is rumored to be working on an even newer desktop socket, the new AM6, with a pin count in the range of 2,100 pins. It's likely that "Zen 7" will be designed for this socket.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341567/msi-almost-confirms-zen-6-coming-to-socket-am5
