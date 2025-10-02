  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

MSI Almost Confirms "Zen 6" Coming to Socket AM5

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,592
Might be good

“"Olympic Ridge" will be a chiplet-based processor much like all AMD Ryzen desktop chips going back to the Ryzen 3000 series. These are expected to feature "Zen 6" cores in CPU complex dies (CCDs) built on the 2 nm TSMC N2 process, with AMD expected to increase CPU core counts per CCD for the first time in all these generations. The chip is also expected to introduce a new client I/O die (cIOD) very likely built on the 4 nm TSMC N4P node, which will come with significantly lower TDP than the current one built on 6 nm, and come with a revamped set of DDR5 memory controllers that supports higher speeds. All this said, AMD is rumored to be working on an even newer desktop socket, the new AM6, with a pin count in the range of 2,100 pins. It's likely that "Zen 7" will be designed for this socket.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341567/msi-almost-confirms-zen-6-coming-to-socket-am5
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top