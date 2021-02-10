MSI Afterburner: RTX 2060 performs better with 80% power limit

As the title says, my RTX 2060 performs better when set to 80% power limit, with MSI Afterburner.



When I set this, According to the advanced monitoring view in Nvidia's overlay, my render latency is consistently lower, and my 99% fps are consistently higher. GPU clocks don't seem to be meaningfully different. Power usage is indeed notably lower.



I had been using like a 12 year old dual 12v rail power supply and thought it might be dying. So I replaced it just a couple of days ago with a brand new, modern, single rail PSU. And I get the same exact behavior.