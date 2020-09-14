MSI Afterburner/RTSS OSD problem

I just started using this as my OSD. I love it now that I have it set up, but I have one issue that I cannot solve. After getting it all set up the first time and restarting the machine/app, I have a fifth line in the OSD and I don't know where it is coming from.
It's one consolidated line of tCPU, tCHIPSET, tGPU, GPU fan1, GPU fan2
If I turn everything off in the OSD monitoring tab of MSI AB it still shows up. So I'm thinking it comes from RTSS but I can't find an option to disable it. Very obnoxious because it pushes the OSD way out from the corner of the screen.
Thanks for any help
