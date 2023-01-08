MSI Afterburner Dead? What Will You Use Going Forward?

arestavo said:



They did state that RTSS will be worked on still, but that's just the overlay and not the API integration needed for proper monitoring of the hardware right? Which is why the 7900XT/X series doesn't have all the info shown that the 6000 series does?



I'm guessing EVGA's Precision will also eventually have this problem, as they've gotten out of the GPU business and probably will not continue development on it.



Since they have been the only two programs that I've used for monitoring and overclocking GPUs in the last decade, what other options even come close?



It started as a passion project what? 20+ years ago? Back when it was called RivatTuner. Unless Unwinder is completely burned out developing it, I don't see why developing wouldn't continue. It's a legendary tool that has left its mark on the community. Sure AB might not get regular updates, but that's just how any free project goes. Just remove the MSI name from it or do what most companies do, rebrand it.Or if Unwinder is feeling less selfish, open source the entire project. Upload it to GitHub, etc. Something tells me Unwinder won't do this though...There's an old saying, "Tough titty said the kitty..."The problem is that nowadays there is lots of competition. 20 years ago RivaTuner was pretty much THE tool for OC'ing gpus. Now there are a dozen if not more such tools. So it's not like AB's absence will have a major impact. It's more like a legend has left the building. Nostalgia is a funny thing.