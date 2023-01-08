MSI Afterburner Dead? What Will You Use Going Forward?

With MSI Afterburner being abandoned by Unwinder, the Russian developer, due to MSI not meeting their contractual obligations for over 11 months (not paying them?), what OC/monitoring program will you use once Afterburner stops working well enough with your particular GPU? Or do you think it won't break with newer and newer driver sets / Windows updates?
They did state that RTSS will be worked on still, but that's just the overlay and not the API integration needed for proper monitoring of the hardware right? Which is why the 7900XT/X series doesn't have all the info shown that the 6000 series does?
I'm guessing EVGA's Precision will also eventually have this problem, as they've gotten out of the GPU business and probably will not continue development on it.
Since they have been the only two programs that I've used for monitoring and overclocking GPUs in the last decade, what other options even come close?
Here's the post where I found out what Unwinder was doing - https://forums.guru3d.com/threads/7900xt-power-usage-not-visible.446010/#post-6090142
