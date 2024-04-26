Msi Afterburner and RTSS - msi afterburner required directx runtimes are not installed

H

hu76

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2023
Messages
138
Hi pc:
Rtx 4090 Gigabyte Gaming
14900K stock
2x16 GB DDR5 GSKILL 6800
Z 790 Aorus Elite X Wifi7
Seasonic PX-1600 Prime ATX 3

Windows 11 new updated
. I installed and i tried, two versions of Msi AFterburner + RTSS from msi com and i m gettin that message when running riva tuner:

RivaTuner says RTSS Required DirectX runtimes not installed, OSD may not function properly​

So i reinstalled DX from June 2010 and it worked. But my question. Did that reinstall not borked system?
 
I tried beta msi ab and the same message i get.

Required DirectX runtimes not installed, OSD may not function properly​



Then i install normal version and the same issue.

Required DirectX runtimes not installed, OSD may not function properly​


https://www.msi.com/Landing/afterburner/graphics-cards

So next ( found on google ) i reinstall DX from June 2010 and it worked.
 
Afterburner has to have one of the most confusing presence on the 'net out of any PC utility.
 
sk3tch said:
MSI site, TechPowerUp, Guru3D...often they are not synced. Hard to know where to get the latest version.
Click to expand...
You don't always need the latest and greatest. I'm still on 4.6.5 Beta 2 w/ a 4070 Super and it has no issues with it.
But if you do, TechPowerUp would not be the wrong choice.
 
pendragon1 said:
its always been the guru page for the newest release.
Click to expand...
Holy shit I've been meaning 3dGuru this whole time hahahahah, fucking ignore me. Fixing fuck ups now smh.

EDIT: NM, just know that everytime I said TP really meant 3DGURU. geeesh
My Fri night came early.
 
CAD4466HK said:
Holy shit I've been meaning 3dGuru this whole time hahahahah, fucking ignore me. Fixing fuck ups now smh.

EDIT: NM, just know that everytime I said TP really meant 3DGURU. geeesh
My Fri night came early.
Click to expand...
It's a mess. :)

It has always been guru but there is also MSI who you would think would be the main spot - as it is "MSI Afterburner". For a while they lagged...I think there was some kind of dispute going on between the developers and them. Anyway...happy to use alternatives that have one home like ASUS' GPU Tweak III.
 
sk3tch said:
It's a mess. :)

It has always been guru but there is also MSI who you would think would be the main spot - as it is "MSI Afterburner". For a while they lagged...I think there was some kind of dispute going on between the developers and them. Anyway...happy to use alternatives that have one home like ASUS' GPU Tweak III.
Click to expand...
Yeah I know. I f you look at my first post I was in the right frame of mind, I've been in the TPU forums today and hitting the sauce early.
Undwinder had beef with MSI for not getting paid and he had beef with Evga over Precision when they stole his software and tried to pass it off as their own.
I still remember when it was Riva Tuner, it was such a breath of fresh air compared to Coolbits.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top