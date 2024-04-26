Msi Afterburner and RTSS - msi afterburner required directx runtimes are not installed

Hi pc:
Rtx 4090 Gigabyte Gaming
14900K stock
2x16 GB DDR5 GSKILL 6800
Z 790 Aorus Elite X Wifi7
Seasonic PX-1600 Prime ATX 3
Windows 11 new updated
. I installed and i tried, two versions of Msi AFterburner + RTSS from msi com and i m gettin that message when running riva tuner:
. I installed and i tried, two versions of Msi AFterburner + RTSS from msi com and i m gettin that message when running riva tuner: