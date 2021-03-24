MSI 5600 XT repair : unknown IC need help!

Hello guyz,

I need your help to identify the chip on the bottom of this picture.

I bought a MSI 5600 XT with water damage and the 2 chips on the back of the card are dead (this is not my card you can't read anything on it the chips are burned). I checked the card, all the voltages are present on the card except the one on this choke and there is no shorts, so I think is worth a repair.

I found the K4 mosfet but the other one "7260 ONV0" is impossible to find on the Web.. Looks like a controller to me.. Is anyone aware of the reference for this chip or a replacement one please?

Here you can found the image of the back pcb on techpowerup :

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/powercolor-radeon-rx-5600-xt-red-dragon/images/back_full.jpg

Thanks in advance :)

image-23-03-2021_22-40-56-21.jpg
 
