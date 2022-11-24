MSi 49" Ultrawide 240Hz QD-OLED

The person who made those graphics really dropped the ball. That doesn't even look curved.



This seems like a 5120x1440 version of the 3440x1440 QD-OLEDs we had this year. With the announcement of Samsung making a 7680x2160 version of this form factor, I have little interest in the MSI.



QD-OLED is not for me until they are at 4K+ resolution because that weird pixel structure is there unless Samsung re-engineers their stuff for standard RGB. It means lower text clarity in Windows unless MS improves ClearType to support more pixel structure formats. With the LG OLEDs I did not find this as much of an issue.



Even if the Samsung 7680x2160 is LCD, I'd still take that if it's going to perform similarly to Neo G8 overall (e.g. 240 Hz, decent HDR...hopefully no scanlines tho) as most of the time I will be using it on the desktop and the higher res matters there. I sold my CRG9 eventually because I wanted higher res despite liking the form factor a good bit.



I totally agree we need more 40" 5120x2160 options though. That's a real sweet spot form factor.