MSi 49" Ultrawide 240Hz QD-OLED

Looks like this confirms the 49" QD-OLED will not be a 4K TV. Also good to see another 240Hz OLED option.
|Window size %
|Dell AW3423DW (Samsung QD-OLED)
|ASUS PG42UQ (LG OLED)
|Samsung Neo G8 (Samsung VA)
|1
|1013
|887
|821
|2
|943
|885
|942
|5
|718
|884
|1074
|10
|451
|880
|1079
|25
|361
|417
|884
|50
|303
|208
|583
|75
|273
|148
|420
|100
|258
|123
|330
Guys, stop it with these these fucking comments every time a new monitor is announcedThey need to make a 40" 21:9 OLED. Superwide is just too wide.