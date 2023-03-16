MSI 470x board - USB storage device issue

This is a weird one and I don't know what to do about it.



I updated my bios not long ago so I could install a 5800x3d. After I did that the motherboard should show no boot devices unless I turned off some UEFI setting in the bios. Soon as I did that it would find all my devices and I could boot back into windows.



Now I am finding out that no matter what USB storage device I plug into the computer, windows 10 will never find it. If I turn that bios setting back on I bet it would work but then none of my hard drives show up to boot from. I currently boot from an NVME drive and have multiple other NVMEs, SSDs, and even mechanical hard drive in the computer.



I have no way to transfer files from my computer to anywhere.