MSI 470x board - USB storage device issue

Bigbacon

Jul 12, 2007
20,562
This is a weird one and I don't know what to do about it.

I updated my bios not long ago so I could install a 5800x3d. After I did that the motherboard should show no boot devices unless I turned off some UEFI setting in the bios. Soon as I did that it would find all my devices and I could boot back into windows.

Now I am finding out that no matter what USB storage device I plug into the computer, windows 10 will never find it. If I turn that bios setting back on I bet it would work but then none of my hard drives show up to boot from. I currently boot from an NVME drive and have multiple other NVMEs, SSDs, and even mechanical hard drive in the computer.

I have no way to transfer files from my computer to anywhere.
 
Bigbacon

Jul 12, 2007
20,562
pendragon1 said:
update your chipset drivers
i can't even get into windows to do that.

Bios settings for me to be able to find a drive at all.

Windows OS config needs to be CSM and the boot needs to be Legacy + UEFI or there are no drives detected.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
44,579
Bigbacon said:
i can't even get into windows to do that.
Bigbacon said:
I updated my bios not long ago so I could install a 5800x3d. After I did that the motherboard should show no boot devices unless I turned off some UEFI setting in the bios. Soon as I did that it would find all my devices and I could boot back into windows.
is it booting windows or not? if not clear the bios and start over.
 
