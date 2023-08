MSI 4090 Gaming Trio, Vanatoo T0 Speakers, Sound BlasterX Katana

Heatware under MajorMullet Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.Open to reasonable offers!---MSI 4090 Gaming Trio - $1550 shippedPayPal F&F - if you want to use regular transaction please add the feePurchased 10/29/22. Like new in original box.Great card, very quiet, no issues. I prefer SFF systems and finally got ahold of a 4090 FE so selling this chonker since it won't fit in my caseSome coil whine, mainly in load screens. I had it in a Fractal North and couldn't hear it during normal gaming. YMMV depending on your sensitivity. Coil wine on my FE is about the same as this one.---Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $350 shippedIn excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.---Razer Viper Ultimate Wired Mouse - $30 shippedLike new condition, shape didn't suit me---Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $130 shippedIn excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories---Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $200 shippedLike new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.