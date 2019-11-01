MSI 4090 Gaming Trio, Vanatoo T0 Speakers, Sound BlasterX Katana, EVGA P6 1000W Platinum PSU, Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition

M

MajorMullet

Gawd
Joined
Jul 29, 2004
Messages
749
Heatware under MajorMullet

Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.

Open to reasonable offers!

---

MSI 4090 Gaming Trio - $1600 shipped
PayPal F&F - if you want to use regular transaction please add the fee
Purchased 10/29/22. Like new in original box.
Great card, very quiet, no issues. I prefer SFF systems and finally got ahold of a 4090 FE so selling this chonker since it won't fit in my case :)
Some coil whine, mainly in load screens. I had it in a Fractal North and couldn't hear it during normal gaming. YMMV depending on your sensitivity. Coil wine on my FE is about the same as this one.
MSI_4090.jpg


---

Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $350 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.
Chris Pixel 606.jpg
Chris Pixel 608.jpg


---

EVGA 1000 P6 1000W Platinum PSU - $100 shipped
Nice and compact at 140mm. There is some coil whine at load but once I had it installed and the case closed up I couldn't hear it. YMMV depending on how sensitive you are.
PXL_20220521_165125401.jpg
PXL_20220521_165024099.jpg


---

Razer Viper Ultimate Wired Mouse - $30 shipped
Like new condition, shape didn't suit me
048-1.jpg


---

Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $130 shipped
In excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories
Chris Pixel 977.jpg
PXL_20230628_015411338.jpg


---

Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $200 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
PXL_20211013_170753162.jpg
PXL_20211013_170957608.jpg


---

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition - $130 + shipping
Includes statue (has never been opened), art book / additional contents, and steelbook
Cyberpunk 1.jpg
PXL_20230628_020846840.jpg
PXL_20230628_021142973.jpg
PXL_20230628_021030167.jpg
 
Last edited:
ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Excellent condition, includes accessories. Don't have original box. would you take 70 shipped for her?
 
I have some interest in a Steam gc.

I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
PM'd again

I highly recommend this seller
 
Last edited by a moderator:
What an amazing transaction!!!!! Purchased the head set this morning and MajorMullet has already shipped the set out!!!!!!!

Same day guys!!!!! Just doesn't get better!!!!!
 
Bump for the awesome speaker deal! Wish these were available a few months back.
 
