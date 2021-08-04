MSI 2080 Ti Ventus GP shroud screws

I had a MSI Ventus GP 2080 Ti that was deshrouded in a NR200 with Noctua A12s under it. (Awesome setup btw, 15-20c drop and way quieter).



However I remodeled my office and lost the dang screws that mount it. They are incredibly small and I’ve looked online and the most I can gather is they are probably M1.5 or maybe M2 screws.



Are these screws standard for the most part? What’s the general sizes?



I need to get them so I can sell it as a fully functioning product. I upgraded to a 3080 Ti so no longer need it.