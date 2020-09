What’s the right resale value of 1080 Ti now that 3xxx gen is incoming? I’ve skipped 2xxx gen, as it offered poor value and RTX perf was rubbish. I’m aware of 1080 Ti’s still excellent rasterisation performance compared to 2xxx gen, but I worry that there are many people out there that are not.



I want to sell mine, but don’t want to under-price it.