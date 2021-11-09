MS pulling the plug on OneDrive for Windows 7, 8, & 8.1 in Early 2022.

Just in case you needed another reason why relying on cloud storage is a bad idea... MS is going to drop support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in the near future. Not a lot of advanced notice really, especially for those who really use it and rely on it.Now on some level I can understand dropping Windows 7 support, because the OS itself is out of support, but it's still popular. Even Edge still supports Windows 7 I believe. But to drop Windows 8.1 support is very odd. Windows 8.1 is still supported until 2023. Kind of strange for MS to drop support for a MS cloud storage product on an MS OS that is still supported... Granted I can't think of any reason to still be using 8.1 as 10 was a natural successor, but it's nonetheless still supported.