MS Edge Help...

ralphie1313
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 15, 2019
- Messages
- 384
Hey guys. So like 2 days ago this just started. So i open edge this i go to click on anything and i get a full page pop up and i got to close it then re click on the link again. The same is for any other web site i am on, if i click a link or anywere on a site a pop up comes.
I allready mad sure all options in microsoft for the blocking and stuff for the internet is turned on but it is not helping...
Thanks
I allready mad sure all options in microsoft for the blocking and stuff for the internet is turned on but it is not helping...
Thanks