MrCaffeineX's FS / WTB Thread

MrCaffeineX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2011
- Messages
- 1,458
My wife is once again making me get rid of some of the clutter, so here goes:
Combo 1: AMD FX-8320E Black Edition (FD832EWMW8KHK), Gigabyte 990FXA-UD3 rev 4.0 (GA-990FXA-UD3), 16GB (8GB x 2) Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR3-1866 RAM (CMY16GX3M2A1866C10R), Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED (RR-212L-16PR-R1).
Details: I purchased the motherboard used on /r/HardwareSwap to pair with the CPU to teach my son how to overclock on it. He has since moved on to a Coffee Lake build. We replaced the thermal pad under the VRM heatsink with Thermal Grizzly Minus Pad 8 and re-pasted the chipsets with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut. I'm not entirely sure that it was necessary, but it was a fun project. I have the IO shield and stock CPU backplate, but that is the extent of the accessories. The CPU cooler was purchased for the project and doesn't have much time on it or its fan.
Pics: see below
Price: $150 shipped within the lower 48
Combo 2: AMD Phenom II 965 Black Edition (HDZ965FBK4DGM), Gigabyte 78LMT-USB3 rev 1.0 (GA-78LMT-USB3 R2), 8GB (4GB x 2) SK Hynix DDR3-1600 RAM, Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO (RR-212E-20PK-R1).
Details: CPU came with the 990FXA-UD3 motherboard when I purchased it. I had the 78LMT motherboard as a spare from another project, so I tested it out and everything works fine. The motherboard comes with the box, IO shield, stock CPU backplate, SATA cables, box insert and OEM driver disc. The RAM came from an OEM PC that was upgraded for the office. The CPU cooler came from my old Haswell build that I sold on here last year.
Pics: see below
Price: $125 shipped within the lower 48
Combo 3: AMD A6-6400K Black Edition (AD640K0KA23HL), MSI A78M-E45 (MS-7721 VER: 5.0), 8GB (4GB x 2) DDR3-1866 RAM, Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED (RR-212L-16PR-R1).
Details: This was used as an HTPC for a while, then became the conference room PC in my office when I retired it, and is now being replaced by an Apple TV because that's what my boss wants. The motherboard comes with the IO shield and stock CPU backplate, but that's it. I will try to remember to look at the exact RAM model when I'm back in the office tomorrow because I forgot to write it down or photograph it today.
Pics: see below
Price: $100 shipped within the lower 48
Video Card 1: Gigabyte R9-290 4GB Windforce 3X OC (GV-R9290C-4GD)
Details: I purchased this card new ages ago. It was my primary gaming GPU for a few years, then became a backup GPU. It was most recently used in my son's OC test rig listed as Combo 1 above. It has been repasted with MX-5 and has had all three fans replaced. Full disclosure, it is missing one of the fan shroud screws from when I replaced the fans, but it doesn't seem to affect performance or cause any rattle. Unfortunately, the box and accessories got lost ages ago as well.
Pics: see below
Price: $75 shipped within the lower 48
Video Card 2: Sapphire Radeon HD6770 1GB (11189-00)
Details: This was in my brother's desktop until he upgraded. I kept it as a spare GPU for troubleshooting, but I've got too many now. It has been repasted with MX-5. I don't have the box or accessories.
Pics: see below
Price: $30 shipped within the lower 48
Video Card 3: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti (Reference Model)
Details: incoming
Pics: incoming
Price: $40 shipped within the lower 48
Video Card 4: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB (02G-P4-2774-KR)
Details: I received this card as a replacement for a GTX 680 that died. It was refurbished when I received it and had been loaded with a non-stock BIOS. I was able to reflash the BIOS to stock, which allowed the card to work for a while, but it started randomly crashing during gaming and I set it aside. The cooler is bulky and the fans move a lot of air, so maybe its worth salvaging to the right person.
Pics: see below
Price: Free, you pay actual shipping
I accept PayPal (goods and services, invoice, F&F, it's your call) and I'm open to offers if anything seems out of line. My HeatWare is mrcaffeinex.
Combo 1: AMD FX-8320E Black Edition (FD832EWMW8KHK), Gigabyte 990FXA-UD3 rev 4.0 (GA-990FXA-UD3), 16GB (8GB x 2) Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR3-1866 RAM (CMY16GX3M2A1866C10R), Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED (RR-212L-16PR-R1).
Details: I purchased the motherboard used on /r/HardwareSwap to pair with the CPU to teach my son how to overclock on it. He has since moved on to a Coffee Lake build. We replaced the thermal pad under the VRM heatsink with Thermal Grizzly Minus Pad 8 and re-pasted the chipsets with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut. I'm not entirely sure that it was necessary, but it was a fun project. I have the IO shield and stock CPU backplate, but that is the extent of the accessories. The CPU cooler was purchased for the project and doesn't have much time on it or its fan.
Pics: see below
Price: $150 shipped within the lower 48
Combo 2: AMD Phenom II 965 Black Edition (HDZ965FBK4DGM), Gigabyte 78LMT-USB3 rev 1.0 (GA-78LMT-USB3 R2), 8GB (4GB x 2) SK Hynix DDR3-1600 RAM, Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO (RR-212E-20PK-R1).
Details: CPU came with the 990FXA-UD3 motherboard when I purchased it. I had the 78LMT motherboard as a spare from another project, so I tested it out and everything works fine. The motherboard comes with the box, IO shield, stock CPU backplate, SATA cables, box insert and OEM driver disc. The RAM came from an OEM PC that was upgraded for the office. The CPU cooler came from my old Haswell build that I sold on here last year.
Pics: see below
Price: $125 shipped within the lower 48
Combo 3: AMD A6-6400K Black Edition (AD640K0KA23HL), MSI A78M-E45 (MS-7721 VER: 5.0), 8GB (4GB x 2) DDR3-1866 RAM, Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED (RR-212L-16PR-R1).
Details: This was used as an HTPC for a while, then became the conference room PC in my office when I retired it, and is now being replaced by an Apple TV because that's what my boss wants. The motherboard comes with the IO shield and stock CPU backplate, but that's it. I will try to remember to look at the exact RAM model when I'm back in the office tomorrow because I forgot to write it down or photograph it today.
Pics: see below
Price: $100 shipped within the lower 48
Video Card 1: Gigabyte R9-290 4GB Windforce 3X OC (GV-R9290C-4GD)
Details: I purchased this card new ages ago. It was my primary gaming GPU for a few years, then became a backup GPU. It was most recently used in my son's OC test rig listed as Combo 1 above. It has been repasted with MX-5 and has had all three fans replaced. Full disclosure, it is missing one of the fan shroud screws from when I replaced the fans, but it doesn't seem to affect performance or cause any rattle. Unfortunately, the box and accessories got lost ages ago as well.
Pics: see below
Price: $75 shipped within the lower 48
Video Card 2: Sapphire Radeon HD6770 1GB (11189-00)
Details: This was in my brother's desktop until he upgraded. I kept it as a spare GPU for troubleshooting, but I've got too many now. It has been repasted with MX-5. I don't have the box or accessories.
Pics: see below
Price: $30 shipped within the lower 48
Video Card 3: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti (Reference Model)
Details: incoming
Pics: incoming
Price: $40 shipped within the lower 48
Video Card 4: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB (02G-P4-2774-KR)
Details: I received this card as a replacement for a GTX 680 that died. It was refurbished when I received it and had been loaded with a non-stock BIOS. I was able to reflash the BIOS to stock, which allowed the card to work for a while, but it started randomly crashing during gaming and I set it aside. The cooler is bulky and the fans move a lot of air, so maybe its worth salvaging to the right person.
Pics: see below
Price: Free, you pay actual shipping
I accept PayPal (goods and services, invoice, F&F, it's your call) and I'm open to offers if anything seems out of line. My HeatWare is mrcaffeinex.
Attachments
-
733.7 KB Views: 0
-
471.3 KB Views: 0
-
335.9 KB Views: 0
-
337.5 KB Views: 0
-
410.8 KB Views: 0
-
393.9 KB Views: 0
-
656.4 KB Views: 0
-
724 KB Views: 0
-
376.8 KB Views: 0
-
658.4 KB Views: 0
-
760.8 KB Views: 0
-
625.6 KB Views: 0
-
707 KB Views: 0
-
607.7 KB Views: 0
-
641.1 KB Views: 0
-
682.1 KB Views: 0
-
636.8 KB Views: 0
-
566 KB Views: 0
-
618.8 KB Views: 0
-
604.7 KB Views: 0
-
725.7 KB Views: 0
-
535.7 KB Views: 0