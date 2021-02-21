Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge downloads continually fail.

Anytime I try to download a bigger file hell even a 100MB file the download fails! This has been going on a few weeks now and is starting to annoy me! This is only happening with a web browser torrents work fine so does my YouTube video down loader.



This is occurring on all devices with a web browser download, so I don't think it is a device or router/network issue and my main PC (The Ryzen in my Signature below) has an actual 1000MB ethernet connection.



Can anyone give me insight on how to fix and/or solve this issue?



Thanks