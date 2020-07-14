Moving sata hdd with data to new pc, new pc doesnt see data.

So there seems to be some windows 10 "feature" i dont know about.



I'm formatting a sata hdd in one win10 computer, putting lots of data on it, and then plugging into a new win10 computer. this new computer doesnt show the data, but data recovery software can see it. i can also put the drive back in the old pc and see the files.



doing a check disk on the new pc says there errors and fixes it but it doesnt reveal files still, and then the old pc stops being able to see many files if i put the drive back.



also, if i write some data to the sata drive in the new pc, the old pc cant see it after a hdd transfer back to the old pc. but the new pc will be able to see it after another hdd transfer.



so far i havent lost any data, but im about to transfer 3 4TB and drives to a new pc, and i want to have this issue understood before i do that.

both drives s.m.a.r.t. data seems fine.