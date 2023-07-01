moving sata drive drive from one pc to another

I will have a 8TB sata that i am going to buy and plug it into my main pc and load data on it (all my blu ray rips) I then want to unplug and then plug it into the ssf computer i will be taking with me offshore. Will this work since it is not a os drive and just data?
Not a big deal as i have a 1tb external ssd but just wanted to do a direct copy from one 8TB drive to another if i can
Not a big deal as i have a 1tb external ssd but just wanted to do a direct copy from one 8TB drive to another if i can