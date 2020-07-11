Moving Sale - PC Parts only

I am closing on my new house in about six weeks. Here are some items I would like to get rid of as I need some cash for moving and don't want to pack and move more than I need to.

  • Heatware = crbrou82 at 44-0-0
  • All items are in working condition
  • All items are available for pick-up in DFW
  • I take Paypal and ship using USPS Priority

Samsung SyncMaster T240HD - 24" combo TV and monitor with remote, 1920x1200 resolution = $60 for local pick-up, shipping will be extra per destination
CoolerMaster Hyper 212 Evo - only has hardware for socket AM3+ mounting = $25 shipped
AMD Wraith Prism cooler - $30 shipped
Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick - $30 shipped
Samsung EVO 840 250 GB SATA SSD - $40 shipped
Audio Technica ATH PG1 gaming headset - unboxed and used once, very like new = $100 shipped
XFX Radeon R9 290x 4 GB - $60 shipped
AMD Phenom X4 9950 BE - Agena quad-core, socket AM2+, 2.6 GHz = $50 shipped


PC parts.jpg
 
