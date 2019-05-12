Moving Sale - more than just computer stuff

Heat: crbrou82 44-0-0

US shipping only via USPS Priority

Paypal Friends & Family preferred

All items are as-is and working as of this posting

Photos upon request

I am about to move so I need the money; I'm not looking for any trades

Willing to do reduced/combo pricing for bundle items

best way to contact me is [H]ard PM

COMPUTER/TECH:

$20 shipped - purchased new several years ago but ultimately rarely used

$20 shipped - was my aunt's old router, I don't know much about this

Corsair HX850 PSU - $55 shipped - 80+ Gold, about 5 years old

Combo: Asus M5A99FX Pro 2.0 mobo w/ Win10 Pro (key included) - $75 shipped - mobo is about 5 years old, it originally ran Win7

G.Skill Sniper 16GB DDR3-2133 - $65 shipped - 4x4GB, never over-clocked, about 5 years old

$150 shipped

$40 shipped

$75 shipped

$20 shipped

$25 shipped

$25 shipped

$20 shipped - pulled new from an HP all-in-one PC that was upgraded to 8 GB

Audio Technica ATH-PG1 gaming headset - $95 shipped - excellent condition, I ended up with 2 pairs of these so selling one

IllumiAquashield Galaxy S9+ screen protector - $10 shipped - new

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S9+ phone case - $15 shipped - new, black/gunmetal color

MISC:

$65 shipped - don't like how they sit on my face, rarely worn

SOLD:

*** 1 February 2020 *** prices loweredLogitch Extreme 3D Pro joystick -Netgear WNR1000 wifi router -XFX RX 590 Fatboy 8GB -- slightly over-clocked, used only for gaming but only for about 3 monthsVisionTek Radeon HD 5670 2GB -- never over-clocked, used in a HTPC for about 2 years, card onlyAMD FX-8350 Black Edition -- never over-clocked, about 5 years oldAMD Athlon II X2 260 dual-core CPU -- never over-clocked, used in a HTPC for about 2 yearsCooler Master Hyper 212 Evo HSF -- about 3 years oldSamsung EVO 250 GB SSD -- used in a HTPC for about 2 years, outer casing is damaged but still worksHynix Laptop RAM 4GB PC3L -Oakley Offshoot sunglasses -Toshiba Satellite C55D Laptop - $220 shipped - AMD A6 APU 2.0 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 500 GB SSD, Logitech M510 wireless mouse, fresh install of Windows 10 Pro (came with 8.1)18" truck wheels - $200 local pick-up (DFW) - chrome, 6-spoke, will fit any late-model F-150/Expedition with 6 lugs, includes all lug nuts, OE taken off my truck at 5,000 miles