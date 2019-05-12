Moving Sale - more than just computer stuff

- Heat: crbrou82 44-0-0
- US shipping only via USPS Priority
- Paypal Friends & Family preferred
- All items are as-is and working as of this posting
- Photos upon request
- I am about to move so I need the money; I'm not looking for any trades
- Willing to do reduced/combo pricing for bundle items
- best way to contact me is [H]ard PM
*** 1 February 2020 *** prices lowered
COMPUTER/TECH:
Logitch Extreme 3D Pro joystick - $20 shipped - purchased new several years ago but ultimately rarely used
Netgear WNR1000 wifi router - $20 shipped - was my aunt's old router, I don't know much about this
Corsair HX850 PSU - $55 shipped - 80+ Gold, about 5 years old
Combo: Asus M5A99FX Pro 2.0 mobo w/ Win10 Pro (key included) - $75 shipped - mobo is about 5 years old, it originally ran Win7
G.Skill Sniper 16GB DDR3-2133 - $65 shipped - 4x4GB, never over-clocked, about 5 years old
XFX RX 590 Fatboy 8GB - $150 shipped - slightly over-clocked, used only for gaming but only for about 3 months
VisionTek Radeon HD 5670 2GB - $40 shipped - never over-clocked, used in a HTPC for about 2 years, card only
AMD FX-8350 Black Edition - $75 shipped - never over-clocked, about 5 years old
AMD Athlon II X2 260 dual-core CPU - $20 shipped - never over-clocked, used in a HTPC for about 2 years
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo HSF - $25 shipped - about 3 years old
Samsung EVO 250 GB SSD - $25 shipped - used in a HTPC for about 2 years, outer casing is damaged but still works
Hynix Laptop RAM 4GB PC3L - $20 shipped - pulled new from an HP all-in-one PC that was upgraded to 8 GB
Audio Technica ATH-PG1 gaming headset - $95 shipped - excellent condition, I ended up with 2 pairs of these so selling one
IllumiAquashield Galaxy S9+ screen protector - $10 shipped - new
Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S9+ phone case - $15 shipped - new, black/gunmetal color
MISC:
Oakley Offshoot sunglasses - $65 shipped - don't like how they sit on my face, rarely worn
SOLD:
Toshiba Satellite C55D Laptop - $220 shipped - AMD A6 APU 2.0 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 500 GB SSD, Logitech M510 wireless mouse, fresh install of Windows 10 Pro (came with 8.1)
18" truck wheels - $200 local pick-up (DFW) - chrome, 6-spoke, will fit any late-model F-150/Expedition with 6 lugs, includes all lug nuts, OE taken off my truck at 5,000 miles
Last edited: