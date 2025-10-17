  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Moving on and need advice re: AM5

N

narsbars

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
3,174
My current set up is AM4 570 .....64 gig 3600, CPU 5800X. I want to move up to (used) AM5 but seriously short on cash. What can you guys advise that won't be a disappointment? I could buy a bargain bin CPU but it would probably drag compared to the 5800. I don't do much with it but browsing and gaming. I can't replace the GPU at this time so this question is focused on just the MB, MEM, and CPU. I have seen some whole kits used on the H for about $150 to $200 but couldn't spend the cash. Any ideas? P.S. I can't sell off the current 5800 or mem, as my wife want here own upgrade from a 3600xt. and 16 gig. I will be keeping my MB in for backup for my wife's unit.
 
