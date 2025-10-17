Moving on and need advice re: AM5

My current set up is AM4 570 .....64 gig 3600, CPU 5800X. I want to move up to (used) AM5 but seriously short on cash. What can you guys advise that won't be a disappointment? I could buy a bargain bin CPU but it would probably drag compared to the 5800. I don't do much with it but browsing and gaming. I can't replace the GPU at this time so this question is focused on just the MB, MEM, and CPU. I have seen some whole kits used on the H for about $150 to $200 but couldn't spend the cash. Any ideas? P.S. I can't sell off the current 5800 or mem, as my wife want here own upgrade from a 3600xt. and 16 gig. I will be keeping my MB in for backup for my wife's unit.