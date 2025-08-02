Moving Legacy to Uefi MSI X670 CARBON WIFI

Hi, I'm still using Windows 10 22H2 and would like to upgrade to Windows 11, but I have a question about one of its "requirements."



I have a question. I have an MSI X670E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard, which I use in "Legacy or UEFI." According to Vista, I need UEFI mode to use Windows 11.



On the motherboard, I already have the fTPM 2.0 option enabled, and "Security Device Support" is set to "Enable," and "AMD fTPM Switch" is set to "Enable."



My question:



If I upgrade to Windows 11 from the Windows 10 update, will it work as is?



Or would it be necessary to first go to Command Prompt and convert it from GPT to MBR with the command mbr2gpt /validate?



I have 5 SSDs on my computer. Do I have to convert all the SSDs from GPT to MBR? Or is converting the one with Windows 10 enough?



Thank you