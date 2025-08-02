  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Moving Legacy to Uefi MSI X670 CARBON WIFI

Elevation

Joined
Hi, I'm still using Windows 10 22H2 and would like to upgrade to Windows 11, but I have a question about one of its "requirements."

I have a question. I have an MSI X670E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard, which I use in "Legacy or UEFI." According to Vista, I need UEFI mode to use Windows 11.

On the motherboard, I already have the fTPM 2.0 option enabled, and "Security Device Support" is set to "Enable," and "AMD fTPM Switch" is set to "Enable."

My question:

If I upgrade to Windows 11 from the Windows 10 update, will it work as is?

Or would it be necessary to first go to Command Prompt and convert it from GPT to MBR with the command mbr2gpt /validate?

I have 5 SSDs on my computer. Do I have to convert all the SSDs from GPT to MBR? Or is converting the one with Windows 10 enough?

Thank you
 
you have to convert the boot drive to gpt and then set the bios to uefi only.
 
