Moving from i9900k to 5900x (or 5950x)..my first AMD build since Phenom ii !

Well,I considered AMD several times before especially on my more recent build but the performance was never right for my needs. Just before I was about to decide between AMD and the 8600K , the 9900k showed up and it was the perfect combination of performance and cores at the time for my needs.But now that (well still have to wait for reviews), the single-core performance surpassed Intel there is no reason for me to not migrate to AMD.Guess the question is, what MOBO to go with, hope that my GSkill fancy Royal ram works with it lolAnyways, this is going to be my 9900k to Zen3 build thread.Any suggestions on mobo are welcome as well.Thank you!