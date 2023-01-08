Moving from 5800X3D to an Intel 13900K build. Worth it?

Was wondering if this update is worth the trouble?



Also if you were to build a system can you recommend me a good motherboard (not more than 250-300$), best ram (that I can run XMP and tight timings rather than overclocking) and CPU cooler that will just work (no need for brackets or stupid contact issues like the 12 series CPU).



Not looking to spend more than 1 G for this nonsense.



I play at 4K DLDSR or 1440P 240 Hz.



Anyone done a similar upgrade? Results? I care for gaming only.



What’s up?