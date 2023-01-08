Moving from 5800X3D to an Intel 13900K build. Worth it?

Move from 5800X3D to Intel 13900K?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Wait for X3D reviews next month

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Stay with the system and try next gen, you is good!

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
K

KickAssCop

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
7,282
Was wondering if this update is worth the trouble?

Also if you were to build a system can you recommend me a good motherboard (not more than 250-300$), best ram (that I can run XMP and tight timings rather than overclocking) and CPU cooler that will just work (no need for brackets or stupid contact issues like the 12 series CPU).

Not looking to spend more than 1 G for this nonsense.

I play at 4K DLDSR or 1440P 240 Hz.

Anyone done a similar upgrade? Results? I care for gaming only.

What’s up?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top