Movies Anywhere Codes! Harry Potter 4k 8 Movie Collection $40 | Star Wars Skywalker Saga 4k 9 Movie Collection $65

Just picked up the Harry Potter 8 Movie 4k Steel Book Collection. It came with a digital code that I do not need.
Looking around, if you redeem through MA, it should redeem UHD/4k.
Looking at UV Spider, this code is going for about $70 through resellers.
I'm looking to sell it for $40.
I also just picked up the Star Wars Skywalker Saga 4k Collection. It also has a digital code that I do not need.
Since it hasn't released yet, I'm not 100% positive that it will redeem 4k, but it should.
I will have this in hand on 3/31/20 since that is the release date.
I'm looking to sell it for $65.
Feedback
eBay 915+
Heatware 37+
