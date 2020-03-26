Movies Anywhere Codes! Harry Potter 4k 8 Movie Collection $40 | Star Wars Skywalker Saga 4k 9 Movie Collection $65

D

doug_7506

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 17, 2004
Messages
3,225
Just picked up the Harry Potter 8 Movie 4k Steel Book Collection. It came with a digital code that I do not need.
Looking around, if you redeem through MA, it should redeem UHD/4k.
Looking at UV Spider, this code is going for about $70 through resellers.
I'm looking to sell it for $40.

I also just picked up the Star Wars Skywalker Saga 4k Collection. It also has a digital code that I do not need.
Since it hasn't released yet, I'm not 100% positive that it will redeem 4k, but it should.
I will have this in hand on 3/31/20 since that is the release date.
I'm looking to sell it for $65.

Feedback
eBay 915+
Heatware 37+
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top