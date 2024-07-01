Move over GPUs, with 1,536 cores the Thunderbird RISC-V CPU is ready to eat your lunch

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,318
"Thunderbird means to inherit the power efficiency of the RISC-based architecture. InspireSemi claims a 30-60% power efficiency compared to similarly capable solutions. One metric is up to 24 FP64 TFLOPS at 50 GFLOPS/W (480W). The comparison is made against Nvidia's Ampere A100 at 19.5 FP64 TFLOPS, it sounds promising considering that Thunderbird's pricing would start at $6,500.
The speed at which companies are utilizing open-source solutions is remarkable. The Unified Acceleration Foundation's (UXL) mission is to develop universal standards for vendor-agnostic hardware and software, with Intel being one of the main contributors through its oneAPI framework.
If open-source initiatives for building a more open platform continue to gain momentum, then companies like InspireSemi may have a bright future."
Source: https://www.techspot.com/news/103607-move-over-gpus-1536-cores-thunderbird-risc-v.html
The speed at which companies are utilizing open-source solutions is remarkable. The Unified Acceleration Foundation's (UXL) mission is to develop universal standards for vendor-agnostic hardware and software, with Intel being one of the main contributors through its oneAPI framework.
If open-source initiatives for building a more open platform continue to gain momentum, then companies like InspireSemi may have a bright future."
Source: https://www.techspot.com/news/103607-move-over-gpus-1536-cores-thunderbird-risc-v.html