Move over GPUs, with 1,536 cores the Thunderbird RISC-V CPU is ready to eat your lunch

"Thunderbird means to inherit the power efficiency of the RISC-based architecture. InspireSemi claims a 30-60% power efficiency compared to similarly capable solutions. One metric is up to 24 FP64 TFLOPS at 50 GFLOPS/W (480W). The comparison is made against Nvidia's Ampere A100 at 19.5 FP64 TFLOPS, it sounds promising considering that Thunderbird's pricing would start at $6,500.

2024-06-29-image-19.jpg

The speed at which companies are utilizing open-source solutions is remarkable. The Unified Acceleration Foundation's (UXL) mission is to develop universal standards for vendor-agnostic hardware and software, with Intel being one of the main contributors through its oneAPI framework.

If open-source initiatives for building a more open platform continue to gain momentum, then companies like InspireSemi may have a bright future."

Source: https://www.techspot.com/news/103607-move-over-gpus-1536-cores-thunderbird-risc-v.html
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I have absolutely no idea what I'd use this for, but I kind of want one.
RISC-V's the best

"Milk-V Debuts Unique “RISC-V-Based” Mini-ITX Motherboard, Featuring PCIe 2.0 Connections" https://wccftech.com/milk-v-debuts-unique-risc-v-based-mini-itx-motherboard/

1719864934611.png
 
erek said:
RISC-V's the best

I'd totally try something like that from a different manufacturer.

I won't trust any tech from a Chinese brand, not now, not ever.

It's bad enough that we have to buy stuff manufactured in China, but there is absolutely no way I'm buying or using any networked tech that has a design authority with a Chinese brand.

Bottle openers, key-chains, alarm clocks, table lamps, I don't really care. But as soon as something connects to any network, I insist the design authority resides with a business owned and operated out of a liberal democracy.

This is not a national pride or race/culture war. I'd totally buy Japanese, Taiwanese or South Korean products. I'd never buy Russian, Chinese or North Korean products.

This is non-negotiable for me.

I understand I have little option but to buy some products that are assembled in China. That is bad enough. Design is a bright red line.
 
So it's just a PCIe card? No MMU and other things to run an OS?
 
It would be nice to see GPU-based solutions get pushed out of this space. Then maybe we can get back to having GPUs that are actually designed for gaming.
 
uOpt said:
So it's just a PCIe card? No MMU and other things to run an OS?
From the press release linked in the TS article, that's what it looks like. Each chip has 1536 cores, and the initial product will be a quad-chip add-in card. Note that as of two weeks ago, the press release simply said they'd completed tapeout. IIRC that just means "it's not ready for production" so I'd guess no silicon exists yet?
 
