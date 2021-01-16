Move Dialog Buttons in Nautilus Back to the Bottom of the Dialog

Code: gsettings set org.gnome.settings-daemon.plugins.xsettings overrides "{'Gtk/DialogsUseHeader':<0>}"

Does anyone know how to move dialog buttons in Nautilus to the bottom of the dialog?I am using Arch Linux, with Xfce as my desktop environment. Thunar is the default for this DE, but I have Nautilus set as my file manager (I like the search function). Recently, the 'Cancel' and 'Save' buttons in save dialogs from Nautilus (such as when downloading a file) have been moved from the bottom of the dialog to the top. My muscle memory directs me to the bottom of the dialog. While I obviously can just retrain myself, I would prefer to have the buttons where I am used to them being.I found this post after the same goal:However, the solution did not work for me. I installed the GNOME Settings Daemon with "sudo pacman -S gnome-settings-daemon" and the commandwas accepted, but made no difference (maybe because I am not using GNOME?).