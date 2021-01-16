Move Dialog Buttons in Nautilus Back to the Bottom of the Dialog

Does anyone know how to move dialog buttons in Nautilus to the bottom of the dialog?
I am using Arch Linux, with Xfce as my desktop environment. Thunar is the default for this DE, but I have Nautilus set as my file manager (I like the search function). Recently, the 'Cancel' and 'Save' buttons in save dialogs from Nautilus (such as when downloading a file) have been moved from the bottom of the dialog to the top. My muscle memory directs me to the bottom of the dialog. While I obviously can just retrain myself, I would prefer to have the buttons where I am used to them being.
I found this post after the same goal:
https://askubuntu.com/questions/1031665/move-gnome-file-dialog-buttons
However, the solution did not work for me. I installed the GNOME Settings Daemon with "sudo pacman -S gnome-settings-daemon" and the commandwas accepted, but made no difference (maybe because I am not using GNOME?).
Code:
gsettings set org.gnome.settings-daemon.plugins.xsettings overrides "{'Gtk/DialogsUseHeader':<0>}"