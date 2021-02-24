Move all of my smart devices over to an older access point?

Ive got a decent TPLink Wifi 6 router right now but Im thinking about setting up my older Tplink router to be the access point for my smart devices like cameras, bulbs, doorbell, etc. Between 2-3 tablets in the house, 3 Roku devices, and multiple computers and phones, Im thinking it may be a bit less congested if I move some stuff over.



Thoughts? Ive read before about people separating IOT devices onto a completely separate network but then we wouldnt be able to access any of them...