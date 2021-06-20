Mouse wheel acceleration is a game changer

I don't know how many dozens of mice I've been through looking for my crossroads of perfection:
- Ultra-light, around 53g (i.e. Cooler Master MM710)
- Wired-level responsiveness - "Zero" lag, high polling rate - became more important and evident with a 120Hz monitor
- The wheel of the Logitech MX Master series
I've appreciated Logitech's MX wheel since it lets you zing it to get to the end of a long document or page quickly, yet goes a notch at a time when moved slowly. However all the Logitech's I've tried - MX Master 1, 2 and 3 - are either heavy or responsiveness is laggy due to bluetooth/wireless. The Cooler Master MM710 was cheap, and opened the door to ultralight mice for me, but the notched wheel is cumbersome to navigate long documents or pages with. Increasing the "number of lines to scroll" in Windows mouse properties also isn't a solution.
I wondered if "wheel acceleration" existed similar to mouse movement acceleration. It did, it does, in a piece of software called ScrollNavigator. Here you can actually set an acceleration curve for the wheel. Defaults are still fine for me, but this has been a game changer that's allowed me to not miss the Logitech MX wheel on any of the wired mice including the CM MM710 that I currently run. Highly recommended.
