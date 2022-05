Mouse recommendations

Any personal recommendations on a normal mouse with bluetooth to use with a MBP?I am using the Apple Magic Mouse , and its not doing it for me. I’m old with muscle memory, and I need a ”normal” mouse. I need that right click to be right there, I do NOT need a multi touch surface on the mouse.I would like it to be native bluetooth, just like the Magic Mouse. If it needs a dongle, it needs to be USB C.Don’t need to game with it.I can look on Amazon, but I’m hoping one of y’all has already got the best one and can guide me to it.