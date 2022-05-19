Mouse recommendations

Any personal recommendations on a normal mouse with bluetooth to use with a MBP?

I am using the Apple Magic Mouse, and its not doing it for me. I’m old with muscle memory, and I need a ”normal” mouse. I need that right click to be right there, I do NOT need a multi touch surface on the mouse.

I would like it to be native bluetooth, just like the Magic Mouse. If it needs a dongle, it needs to be USB C.

Don’t need to game with it.

I can look on Amazon, but I’m hoping one of y’all has already got the best one and can guide me to it.
 
I bought a Razer Atheris to use on a secondary computer. Comes with a wifi adapter for just that, wifi, but it also has a BT toggle without a dongle.

The mouse isn't big, but it comes with decent DPI and felt comfortable. Purchased locally for $35, but YMMV.
 
Logitech G604 has Bluetooth built in and is comfortable for me. $60 at Best Buy and Amazon.
 
i use a classic wired ms mouse with a usb c adapter...
thinking about grabbing the bt Surface Precision Mouse
 
