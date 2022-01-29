Mouse moving by it's own like Remote access maybe it's dirt?

Comixbooks
My Razer mouse was the mouse pointer moving by itself it was a duplicate cursor... then I read this I plugged in a different mouse and it went away. Was this just dirt? I just f-disk my entire PC cause I was having some weird problems I have 3 virus scanners installed nothing turns up.
https://askleo.com/my-mouse-cursor-is-moving-on-its-own-have-i-been-hacked/
